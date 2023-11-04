KTU stall at Keraleeyam evokes interest among visitors

November 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An exhibition stall jointly set up by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Kerala State Institute of Design at University College in connection with the Keraleeyam fest is turning out to be a crowd puller.

The exhibits include projects done by students of engineering colleges that function under the university. Drones, one-touch irrigation automation system, underwater inspection robot, omni wheel mobile robot, techno robot, solar wireless EV charging system and Aira, a half-humanoid robot, are some of the products on show at the stall.

The virtual reality experience provided by Kochi-based start-up Infusory Future Tech Labs Pvt. Ltd. through their teaching app TutAr has also been attracting many.

A design challenge, organised in collaboration with the Kerala State Institute of Design, has also found takers among drawing enthusiasts. The visitors to the stall have been tasked with drawing designs based on various themes using the iPads kept at the stall to receive downloadable certificates online.

The exhibition has also been showcasing courses conducted by the university, its academic-research initiatives, foreign language studies, social engagements of the university, besides providing a glimpse of the twinning programmes that are on the anvil.

