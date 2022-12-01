KTU returns to normalcy after High Court verdict on V-C

December 01, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) appeared to return to normality after the Kerala High Court upheld the appointment of Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor in-charge.

Two days since the High Court verdict, the KTU has published the results of 14 examinations that awaited the approval of the Vice-Chancellor after evaluation of the answer scripts. Besides, the Vice-Chancellor has signed on around 2,200 degree certificates.

While the two-week-long stand-off between Prof. Thomas and a section of the employees in the university had led to the accumulation of nearly 8,000 applications for certificates, the university expected to clear the pendency within a week. The swift disposal of the applications follows the university administration’s decision to grant the Vice-Chancellor access to the digital signature facility that had been earlier denied.

The KTU headquarters also witnessed a return to peace and order with the agitating staff and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists calling off their demonstrations in the wake of the High Court judgment.

The university has announced the results of the examinations of BArch first semester regular (2021 scheme), BArch sixth semester Architectural Design-V regular and supplementary (2016 scheme), BArch tenth semester supplementary, BDes sixth semester Design Studio and BHMCT sixth semester regular and supplementary, fourth-semester BTech Minor (2019 scheme), second and fourth semester MCA supplementary, sixth and eighth semester Integrated MCA regular and supplementary, BTech part-time (2019 scheme) first and third semesters regular and supplementary, BTech full-time first semester supplementary and FE (failed due to eligibility), and BTech second semester supplementary papers.