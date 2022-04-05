KTU results published

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has published the results of the BTech third semester minor examination. The detailed results are available on the university portal.

The deadline for applying for revaluation and copies of the answer scripts is April 11. The fees for an answer script copy and revaluation are ₹500 and ₹600 respectively.

The university has also declared the time-table for the BTech third semester minor examination scheduled to commence on April 19.