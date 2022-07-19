KTU reschedules examinations
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has rescheduled the examinations of the second, fourth and sixth semesters of BTech courses.
According to the new notification issued by the university, the second semester examinations will commence on August 9.
The sixth and fourth semester examinations will get under way on August 12 and 19 respectively. The examinations were rescheduled after the university suspended regular classes from July 16 to 20 to facilitate completion of the valuation of answer scripts, a press release said.
