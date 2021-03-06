KTU reschedules examinations

Course duration of first sem of UG, PG classes extended

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University have rescheduled all undergraduate examinations that were scheduled to commence on April 5. The move comes on account of the Assembly elections in the State on April 6.

The university also decided to extend the course duration of the first semester of UG and postgraduate (PG) programmes (except MBA first-semester) since many colleges could not complete the portions within the stipulated time.

Considering the requests of lateral-entry students, third-semester regular and first-semester UG & PG examinations have also been rescheduled. The revised time-table has been published on the university website. The university also decided to conduct the examinations scheduled for March 2, which were postponed due to motor vehicle strike, to March 15.

Address update

Students can now apply for their official transcript through the university portal from March 8 onwards. Applicants have been advised to update their delivery address prior to the dispatch of transcripts.

Students requiring credential evaluation through WES (Canada) can also apply for official transcript through the portal. For other documents related to WES, students can forward their request along with WES Reference Number to soexam@ktu.edu.in.

The results of MCA Integrated second semester examinations have been published on the university website. Students can apply for a copy of answer scripts from March 8 to 13 by paying a fee of ₹500.

First-semester MBA regular (2020 scheme) exams, including part-time, will commence on March 22.