KTU publishes results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of the MBA fourth trimester supplementary (full-time and part-time) and fifth trimester (full time) examinations. The deadline for applying for copies of the answer scripts is July 8. The results of third semester MTech regular exams conducted by the Palakkad cluster also have been published. The deadline for applying for copies of answer scripts is July 5. The detailed results are available on www.ktu.edu.in.