Kerala

KTU publishes results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has published the results of sixth-semester BArch regular and supplementary examinations. The deadline for applying for answer script copies and revaluation is May 16. The university also published the results of the first-semester BDes jury supplementary, PhD even-semester and second semester MTech regular and supplementary examinations conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram cluster. Further details can be obtained from www.ktu.edu.in.


