KTU publishes results of BTech fourth-semester honours exam.

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 03, 2022 19:59 IST

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of the BTech (2019 scheme) fourth-semester honours examinations.

The deadline for applying for copies of the answer scripts and revaluation is October 18. Further details can be obtained from www.ktu.edu.in.

The university has also said the exam registration for the BTech (2015 scheme) eighth-semester (full time and part time) supplementary examinations can be done until October 10.

