KTU publishes MTech results

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 23, 2022 20:59 IST

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has published the results of the MTech examinations conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram cluster. According to an official release, the results of the first-semester MTech regular and supplementary examinations (full-time and part-time), and the third- and the fifth-semester examinations (part-time) have been published. The deadlines for applying for the copy of answer scripts are August 26 (for part-time students) and August 29 (full-time students).

