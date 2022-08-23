KTU publishes MTech results
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has published the results of the MTech examinations conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram cluster. According to an official release, the results of the first-semester MTech regular and supplementary examinations (full-time and part-time), and the third- and the fifth-semester examinations (part-time) have been published. The deadlines for applying for the copy of answer scripts are August 26 (for part-time students) and August 29 (full-time students).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.