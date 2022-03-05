Kerala

KTU publishes BTech, BArch results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of sixth-semester BTech Honours. The deadline for applying for revaluation and answer script copy is March 10.

The university also published the jury results of fourth-semester BArch (regular and supplementary) examinations and second-semester BDes (regular) examination on Design Studio II, according to an official release.


