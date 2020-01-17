KTU proposal raises eyebrows

The recommendation of the academic council of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to introduce a review mechanism in the revaluation process of undergraduate (UG) programmes has raised eyebrows.

Claiming to have been ‘deluged with complaints of revaluation’, the university maintained that the review chance will be subject to certain conditions. The existing norms prescribed only one revaluation for students in the UG programmes. However, certain quarters said the timing of the move was suspect, as it came on the heels of a controversy involving Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel after he was accused of prodding the university to revalue an answer script of a final-year engineering student for a second time, despite the latter’s requests for the same being turned down by the Controller of Examinations.

Accusation

The Save University Campaign has accused the varsity authorities of introducing the reform to ‘legalise’ the Minister’s move at a time when the particular issue was being considered by the Governor, who recently took a stern view of external influences in the functioning of universities in the State.