KTU postpones exams

July 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The decision was made on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain that has been lashing various parts of the State.

