KTU postpones exams

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The decision was made on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain that has been lashing various parts of the State.
July 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The decision was made on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain that has been lashing various parts of the State.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE