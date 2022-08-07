Kerala

KTU postpones exams

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed all examinations scheduled on August 9 in view of the change in the Muharram holiday. According to an official release, the postponed examinations will be held on August 13. The fourth-semester BTech regular and supplementary examinations, which were scheduled on August 19, have been postponed to September 12.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2022 8:25:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ktu-postpones-exams/article65742115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR