KTU postpones exams
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed all examinations scheduled on August 9 in view of the change in the Muharram holiday. According to an official release, the postponed examinations will be held on August 13. The fourth-semester BTech regular and supplementary examinations, which were scheduled on August 19, have been postponed to September 12.
