KTU postpones exam

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has postponed the fifth-semester BTech (2019 scheme - regular) minor examination that was scheduled to be held on April 13. The revised schedule will be published later.

MArch, MPlan exam results out:

The results of the second-semester regular and supplementary MArch and MPlan examinations have been published. Students can apply for copies of the answer scripts online until March 5. The fee for answer script is ₹500.

B.Arch, BHMCT, B.Des exam time table:

The time-tables for BArch (2016 scheme) first semester supplementary examinations, BArch third and fifth semesters regular and supplementary examinations, BArch (2021 scheme) first semester regular examinations, third and fifth semester BHMCT and BDes regular and supplementary examinations have been published on the university website.