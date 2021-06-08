KTU plans steps to bridge digital divide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 June 2021 19:31 IST

Varisity to implement comprehensive insurance policy for students

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has resolved to join hands with the government to address the digital divide in the technical education sector.

The University Syndicate, which met on Tuesday, approved a scheme to distribute learning materials, including laptops, to deserving students in affiliated colleges. An amount of ₹5 crore will be earmarked for the purpose in the first phase.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, the meeting decided to implement a comprehensive insurance policy for students. An allocation of ₹2 crore will be earmarked every year towards the scheme.

The university decided to sanction a financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the family of Sooraj Krishna, a 21-year-old student of T.K.M. College of Engineering, Kollam, who died of COVID-19 last month. A proposal made by the Syndicate student affairs committee was approved at the meeting.

It was decided to grant activity points to students who volunteered for the COVID-19 management and relief efforts.

Deadline

The university has extended the deadline for PhD applicants for the 2020-21 academic year to submit documents to prove their category, qualification and experience to June 11. Applicants can send the scanned copies of the documents to phdadmission@ktu.edu.in. Students who are unable to prove their category will be considered as ‘general’.

Webinar series

A webinar series on ‘Transforming KTU colleges to a culture of innovation and start-ups’ organised to guide affiliated colleges to apply for the Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) scheme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology will enter its second day on Wednesday.

Dr. Rajasree will inaugurate the morning session at 11 a.m. on ‘Being a lead institute nationally in terms of fostering a culture of innovation and start-up’. Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, will interact with students on the occasion.

A. Balachandran, vice president, Indian Science Parks and Business Incubator Association (ISBA) and general manager, Vellore Institute of Technology – Technology Business Incubator, will deliver an address during the afternoon session on ‘Best practices for NIDHI proposals and institutional transformations through NIDHI schemes’ at 3.30 p.m. Those interested in participating can register through https://tinyurl.com/ktu-innovate.