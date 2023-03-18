HamberMenu
KTU permits Type 1 diabetic students to carry medicines, snacks to exam halls

The students will have to obtain prior permission from the college authorities

March 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Academic Council of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has granted permission for students with Type 1 diabetes to bring medications such as insulin pumps, insulin pens, and diabetes tablets to the examination hall. Such students will also be permitted to bring eatables including chocolate, fruits, snacks, and water to the examination hall after obtaining prior permission from the college authorities.

The decision has been made on the basis of a petition submitted by Bushra Shihab, a representative of the voluntary organisation Parents Association for the Welfare of Type 1 Diabetic Children.

