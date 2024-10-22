KTU partners with K-DISC to enhance BTech programme with industry collaboration

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has inked an agreement with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to enhance the former’s BTech curriculum by integrating industry-relevant knowledge, skills, and practical exposure to students in real-world problem-solving by undertaking socially relevant projects.

The partnership aims to align academic training with the latest market trends and technological advancements.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), exchanged between KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath and K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan on Tuesday (October 22,2024), has been envisaged to provide KTU’s students to gain access to electives and minor courses designed in collaboration with industry experts, focusing on technological advancements and market trends specific to Kerala’s context.

The partnership will also provide long-term internships and thereby offer students the practical exposure necessary to excel in the job market. Students will engage in socially relevant mini and major projects, tackling real-world problems while working with industries, government bodies, and local self-government institutions.

K-DISC will also facilitate the training of KTU faculty members in delivering industry-linked courses, ensuring they are well-equipped to guide students through hands-on learning experience. The council will also facilitate partnerships between KTU’s affiliated colleges and industries, enabling smooth execution of projects, internships, and faculty training programs.

