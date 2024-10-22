GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTU partners with K-DISC to enhance BTech programme with industry collaboration

The partnership aims to align academic training with the latest market trends and technological advancements

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath exchange a MoU with  Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath exchange a MoU with  Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has inked an agreement with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to enhance the former’s BTech curriculum by integrating industry-relevant knowledge, skills, and practical exposure to students in real-world problem-solving by undertaking socially relevant projects.

The partnership aims to align academic training with the latest market trends and technological advancements.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), exchanged between KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath and K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan on Tuesday (October 22,2024), has been envisaged to provide KTU’s students to gain access to electives and minor courses designed in collaboration with industry experts, focusing on technological advancements and market trends specific to Kerala’s context.

The partnership will also provide long-term internships and thereby offer students the practical exposure necessary to excel in the job market. Students will engage in socially relevant mini and major projects, tackling real-world problems while working with industries, government bodies, and local self-government institutions.

K-DISC will also facilitate the training of KTU faculty members in delivering industry-linked courses, ensuring they are well-equipped to guide students through hands-on learning experience. The council will also facilitate partnerships between KTU’s affiliated colleges and industries, enabling smooth execution of projects, internships, and faculty training programs.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.