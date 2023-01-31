ADVERTISEMENT

KTU organises placement drive for differently abled students

January 31, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has collaborated with Technopark-based automotive software solution provider Acsia Technologies to organise a placement drive exclusively for differently abled final-year engineering students.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas inaugurated the programme here on Tuesday. The university has commenced talks with other companies that have expressed willingness to hire differently abled students.

Acsia Technologies chief executive officer Jijimon Chandran and National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) Neurodevelopmental Sciences department head Suja K. Kunnath were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US