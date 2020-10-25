KTU orders probe into question paper leak

Students banked on COVID-19 to keep invigilators at distance

Students of five engineering colleges in Kerala were found to have smuggled in mobile phones into the exam hall and shared the question papers of an engineering examination on Friday.

The question papers of the third semester supplementary examination on ‘Linear Algebra and Complex Analysis’ were circulated by the students. As photos of the papers found their way to WhatsApp groups, answers were soon posted in response.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to cancel the examination and order an enquiry into the malpractice.

According to official sources, the students caught indulging in the malpractice apparently sought to capitalise on the fear of novel coronavirus infection and banked on invigilators not coming close enough to detect the use of mobile phones. However, the vigilant teachers sensed something amiss and seized the mobile phones and other evidence from the students.

Based on a preliminary report submitted by the Controller of Examination K.R. Kiron, the examination sub-committee of the Syndicate chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob decided to cancel the examination and order a fresh one at the earliest.

KTU Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree ordered the principals of the affiliated colleges to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. The university is expected to lodge a formal complaint with the Police Cyber Cell on the basis of the investigations that could also ascertain any possible role of any external sources in supplying the answers to the students.

An urgent meeting of college principals and chief superintendents of examinations has also been called to enforce proper conduct of examinations.