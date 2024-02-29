KTU ombudsman takes charge

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Dharmaraj Adat took charge as the first ombudsman of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Thursday.
The university is the first to appoint an ombudsman in adherence to the University Grants Commission norms.
Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath administered the oath. Speaking after taking oath, Dr. Adat said he would strive to tackle the students’ concerns impartially and without pressure.
