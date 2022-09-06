KTU not to implement ‘year-out’ this year too

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 21:17 IST

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to waive off the year-out system this year.

According to an official release, the Syndicate adopted the decision not to implement the minimum credit criterion for admission to higher semesters. It was taken on the basis of recommendations of the standing committees on academic and research, and on examination.

The decision will be applicable to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university that had not implemented the year-out system the last two years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

