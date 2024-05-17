GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KTU not to implement year-out system

Updated - May 17, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Syndicate of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to waive the year-out system this academic year too.

The meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath decided to suspend the minimum credit criteria required to advance to the fifth and seventh semesters after considering petitions submitted by various student organisations.

The system had required students to accumulate 21 credits from the first two semesters to the fifth semester; and 47 credits from the first four semesters to the seventh semester.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.