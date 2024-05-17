KTU not to implement year-out system

The Syndicate of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to waive the year-out system this academic year too.

The meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath decided to suspend the minimum credit criteria required to advance to the fifth and seventh semesters after considering petitions submitted by various student organisations.

The system had required students to accumulate 21 credits from the first two semesters to the fifth semester; and 47 credits from the first four semesters to the seventh semester.