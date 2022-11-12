KTU, Nissan Digital launch Campus Connect for industry-academic collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and automobile company Nissan Digital, on Saturday, launched ‘Campus Connect’ programme with the aim of connecting engineering students with the industry.

Consul General of Japan Taga Masayuki inaugurated the event at the Nissan Digital India office in Technopark.

An expression of interest was exchanged between Nissan Digital and the KTU at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative envisages development of academic programmes to nurture technical skills in students, placement of select students in suitable positions in Nissan Digital, encouraging B.Tech. and M.Tech. students to undertake internships and projects at Nissan, development and implementation of industry elective subjects with the university for industry readiness, exploring the possibility of hiring research students in specific domains, increasing interaction between the teachers and the experts at Nissan, hiring 100 final-year students with disabilities from engineering colleges under the KTU, helping students complete Japanese language proficiency test level 3, and recruiting students from colleges situated in rural areas and women’s colleges.

The Consul General of Japan Taga Masayuki congratulated Nissan Digital and the university for implementing innovative ideas in industry-academic collaboration. Ramesh Miraje, Nissan’s Divisional General Manager and Nissan Digital India head, said ‘Campus Connect’ would pave the way for enhancing Nissan’s operations in Thiruvananthapuram and fostering industry-academia linkages by identifying young talent.

University Syndicate members P.K. Biju, Vinod Kumar Jacob, Nissan Motor Ltd. general manager Kenji Minami, Nissan Digital India HR manager Jaljeet Narayanan, KTU dean (research) Shalij P.R., Trinity College of Engineering principal Arun Surendran, principals of various engineering colleges, placement officers, and officers of Nissan Digital took part in the event.