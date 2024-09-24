GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTU: M.Tech spot admission on September 26

Published - September 24, 2024 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is conducting spot admissions for a few vacant seats in the SC and ST categories in M.Tech courses commencing this year.

According to an official release, seats are available in courses in Mechanical and Materials Technology, Infrastructure Engineering and Management, Electric Vehicle Technology, and Embedded Systems Technologies.

Those interested have been requested to attend the spot admissions being conducted at the university headquarters at the MBA block of Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, with original documents on September 26 at 10.30 a.m. For further inquiries, contact 9495741482.

