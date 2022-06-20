KTU meet on launching departments

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) convened a meeting on Monday with experts in the field of Engineering to discuss the proposed launch of teaching departments that will offer postgraduate courses in the university.

The discussions were led by former Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) Vice Chancellor Gangan Prathap, Digital University Kerala (DUK) Dean A.P. James, NeST Digital vice president Franklin George, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut professor Rijil Ramchand and assistant professor Sudhish N. George, and Wootz Structures Pvt. Ltd. director Shaji M. Scaria, an official release said.

KTU Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob, Dean (Academic) Sadiq, Dean (Research) Shalij P.R., syndicate members Vinod Kumar Jacob, C. Satish Kumar, G. Venugopal, Sanjeev G., B.S. Jamuna and I. Saju were also present.