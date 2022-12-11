KTU launches hackathon with NeST Digital and ICT Academy

December 11, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has partnered with NeST Digital, a subsidiary of the NeST Group, and ICT Academy of Kerala to launch the ‘Digital Youth Hackathon 2022-23’.

KTU Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas formally launched the hackathon at a function held in Technopark a few days ago. ICT Academy of Kerala head of retail and corporate operating unit Sreekumar, NeST Digital Academy head S. Pradeep and NeST Digital director of quality L. Balamurali were also present on the occasion.

The hackathon provides an opportunity for students of KTU-affiliated colleges to showcase their problem-solving skills and technical competencies. While the winners stood to receive job offers, the participants will also receive access to leadership-level mentors at NeST and opportunity for industrial visit to the firm’s factories.

The deadline for registering for the competition is December 13. Further details are available on the university website. The first three winners will receive ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹35,000 respectively.

