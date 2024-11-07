KTU launches chatbot challenge for students

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is organising a ‘chatbot challenge’ for engineering college students as a prelude to the International Conference on Emerging Technologies for Intelligent Systems (ETIS 2025) scheduled for February.

The challenge is to evaluate students’ coding skills and their familiarity with artificial intelligence by having them create a functional chatbot in six hours. Each team can consist of up to four members. The competition will be held 9 at Mar Baselios College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 9. For registration and more details, visit the conference website www.etis-2025.org

