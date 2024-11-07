 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTU launches chatbot challenge for students

Published - November 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is organising a ‘chatbot challenge’ for engineering college students as a prelude to the International Conference on Emerging Technologies for Intelligent Systems (ETIS 2025) scheduled for February.

The challenge is to evaluate students’ coding skills and their familiarity with artificial intelligence by having them create a functional chatbot in six hours. Each team can consist of up to four members. The competition will be held 9 at Mar Baselios College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 9. For registration and more details, visit the conference website www.etis-2025.org

Published - November 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.