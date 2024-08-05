KTU launches admission process for new MTech programmes

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the commencement of the admission process for its MTech programmes for the 2024-25 academic year.

KTU had initiated steps to expand its academic offerings with the introduction of new departments this year, including the School of Electrical Sciences and Technology, the School of Communication Sciences and Technology, the School of Building Sciences and Technology, and the School of Mechanical Sciences and Technology.

The university is offering MTech programmes in various specialised areas, viz., Vehicle Technology, Embedded Systems Technology, Infrastructure Engineering and Management, and Mechanical and Materials Technology.

Each programme is designed with a curriculum that emphasises industry-academia collaboration, fostering start-up initiatives, project-based learning, and providing opportunities for internships with leading laboratories and companies.

Admission to these programmes will primarily be based on GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) scores. Candidates with high GATE scores will be eligible for GATE scholarships as per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms. The university will conduct its own entrance tests or interviews if there are not enough applicants with sufficient GATE scores.

One seat in each course is reserved for professionals currently employed in Central/State Private Limited Companies, Public Limited Companies, or Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

For applying online, and for further information on admission, eligibility and course details, visit www.pgadmission.ktu.edu.in. The deadline for applying online is August 20.

