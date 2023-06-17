ADVERTISEMENT

KTU invites online applications for PhD

June 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has invited applications for PhD admission in affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. The deadline for submitting the applications online is June 30. Selected full-time scholars will receive university fellowships for three years. Students who are in their final semester can apply with the grades of their results published till date. The selection process will comprise an entrance test and an interview. Candidates who score 50% overall in both the test and interview will be considered for selection. The detailed notification is available on the university website www.ktu.edu.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US