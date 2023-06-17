HamberMenu
KTU invites online applications for PhD

June 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has invited applications for PhD admission in affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. The deadline for submitting the applications online is June 30. Selected full-time scholars will receive university fellowships for three years. Students who are in their final semester can apply with the grades of their results published till date. The selection process will comprise an entrance test and an interview. Candidates who score 50% overall in both the test and interview will be considered for selection. The detailed notification is available on the university website www.ktu.edu.in.

