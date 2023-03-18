HamberMenu
KTU invites applications for translating engineering diploma books

March 18, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications from faculty members of affiliated colleges to translate second-year engineering diploma books in English to Malayalam.

According to an official release here on Saturday, teachers who have retired from service can also apply for the position. The deadline for submitting applications is March 27. Further details are available on the university website www.ktu.edu.in.

The All India Council for Technical Education has entrusted the university with the translation work of second-year diploma programmes.

