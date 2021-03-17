Kerala

KTU invites applications for PhD admission

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has invited applications for PhD admission in affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

Admissions to both July 2021 and January 2022 batches are offered. Candidates can apply for full-time and part-time PhD. Those working in affiliated colleges and in firms/institutes approved by the university are eligible to apply for the part-time PhD programme.

Applications can be submitted online. The last date for submitting applications is March 31. For details, visit the university website https://ktu.edu.in/

