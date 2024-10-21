ADVERTISEMENT

KTU invites applications for admissions to MTech programmes

Published - October 21, 2024 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KTU has invited applications for admissions to a few general and SC/ST reserved seats in its schools. The deadline for applying is October 23.

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications for admissions to a few general and SC/ST reserved seats in its schools. The deadline for applying is October 23.

Vacancies are available in Mechanical and Materials Technology (Mechanical), Infrastructure Engineering & Management (Civil), Electric Vehicle Technology (Electrical), and Embedded Systems Technologies (Electronics).

Interested candidates should be present at the university headquarters located at Alathara Road, Sreekaryam before October 23 at 5 p.m. with original documents, including mark lists and degree certificates. Contact 9495741482 or 9745108232 for further details.

