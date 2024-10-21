KTU invites applications for admissions to MTech programmes

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications for admissions to a few general and SC/ST reserved seats in its schools. The deadline for applying is October 23.

Vacancies are available in Mechanical and Materials Technology (Mechanical), Infrastructure Engineering & Management (Civil), Electric Vehicle Technology (Electrical), and Embedded Systems Technologies (Electronics).

Interested candidates should be present at the university headquarters located at Alathara Road, Sreekaryam before October 23 at 5 p.m. with original documents, including mark lists and degree certificates. Contact 9495741482 or 9745108232 for further details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.