KTU initiates steps to appoint ombudsman to redress students’ grievances

August 18, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has revived steps to appoint an ombudsman to redress students’ grievances.

The decision, adopted by the syndicate at its meeting on Thursday, is expected to pave the way for the KTU becoming the first university in Kerala to comply with the norm laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The university had previously initiated efforts to appoint an ombudsman following a decision adopted by its Board of Governors in 2017. While the government had constituted a selection panel comprising Vice Chancellors of various universities, such efforts came to a naught after the tenure of some of them expired before the process had got under way. While another notification was issued two years later, the university could not make much headway in its second attempt too.

In November last year, the Lok Ayukta had pulled up both the State government and the university for the inordinate delay in appointing the ombudsman. The Lok Ayukta had also ordered to complete the process for appointing the ombudsman in six months.

The university is expected to issue a notification for appointment after finalising the provisions. The regulations necessitate a person who has been a judge not below the rank of a district judge or a retired professor with not less than 10 years of teaching experience to be considered for the position. A search committee will have to be appointed for the purpose.

Supplementary exams

The syndicate also resolved to conduct both odd and even semester supplementary examinations along with the regular examinations for all semesters. Currently, the KTU holds regular examinations at the end of odd and even semesters, along with the supplementary examinations of the respective semester. This had led to several students waiting for a year to attend their supplementary papers.

With the introduction of the new examination pattern in January, students will be able to write the supplementary examinations within six months.

The syndicate also decided to commence engineering schools under the university next academic year. It was also resolved to convene a special meeting to discuss examination reforms.

