ADVERTISEMENT

KTU: First sitting of Ombudsman on November 5

Published - October 08, 2024 10:58 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first sitting of the Ombudsman of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will be held on November 5 at the university headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students can file appeals to the Ombudsman if they have already submitted their grievances to the student grievance redressal committee, instituted as per University Grants Commission guidelines, in their respective colleges and have not received a resolution within 15 days.

If there are any deficiencies or shortcomings in the appeals submitted by students, they will be returned within seven days, highlighting the necessary corrections. Students can then resubmit their appeal within seven days after making the required changes.

Complaints can be submitted via email to ombudsperson@ktu.edu.in by October 11. Detailed information on how to submit complaints is available on the university website, an official release stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US