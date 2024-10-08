KTU: First sitting of Ombudsman on November 5

The first sitting of the Ombudsman of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will be held on November 5 at the university headquarters.

Students can file appeals to the Ombudsman if they have already submitted their grievances to the student grievance redressal committee, instituted as per University Grants Commission guidelines, in their respective colleges and have not received a resolution within 15 days.

If there are any deficiencies or shortcomings in the appeals submitted by students, they will be returned within seven days, highlighting the necessary corrections. Students can then resubmit their appeal within seven days after making the required changes.

Complaints can be submitted via email to ombudsperson@ktu.edu.in by October 11. Detailed information on how to submit complaints is available on the university website, an official release stated.