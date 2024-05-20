KTU faculty training programme launched

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath inaugurated a five-day faculty development programme, organised by the university’s Human Resource Development Centre for engineering college teachers, on Monday.

Inaugurating the programme on “counselling and academic mentoring”, Dr. Gopinath emphasised the need to address the waning affection that students have for their teachers as they progress from the school to the college level.

He also highlighted the necessity for teachers to innovate, especially in an era where online resources from global universities are easily accessible to students. Teachers should prepare for a future where artificial intelligence could potentially replace traditional teaching roles, he added.

KTU joint director (academic) Bijoy Abraham, deputy registrar Arun C.V., Child Helpline Kerala administrator Jobi A.P., and Government Polytechnic College, Attingal, faculty member Udayachandran Thamby U.S. also spoke on the occasion.

