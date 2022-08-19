KTU extends BTech duration for 2015, 2016 batches

ADVERTISEMENT

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to expand the course duration for students who were admitted to the BTech programme in 2015 and 2016. The decision has been adopted by the university’s Syndicate standing committee on academics and research.

According to an official release on Thursday, the students will receive an additional year, until August 15, 2023, to complete the course. The students can apply for duration extension through the university portal.

The fee for availing of the facility has been fixed at ₹1,000 for the 2015 batch and ₹2,000 for the 2016 batch. The payment can be done online. The deadline for applying is August 22.

In the four-year BTech course, students are normally given two more years to clear supplementary papers. However, the first BTech batch of the university, which began its academic operations in 2015, has already been given seven years to complete the programme.