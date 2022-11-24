KTU denies reports of administrative impasse

November 24, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has denied reports of an administrative impasse that has stalled the issuance of degree certificates.

Terming such reports “false and fabricated”, the KTU Syndicate Standing Committee on Examinations said 11,449 of the 13,025 BTech graduates downloaded their provisional certificates within a week after the final-year results were announced in August. These certificates were valid for six months. The provisional certificates and consolidated grade cards had already been made available on the students’ portal, the panel said in a statement.

While students were issued degree certificates within 45 days of receiving their requests through the portal, 4,158 students of the 2022 BTech batch had received their degree certificates when M.S. Rajasree was serving as Vice Chancellor.

The university added that students who received job offers and opportunities for higher education in foreign universities had already received their certificates. The degree certificates of students who had applied at a later stage were in various stages of the issuance process.

Besides, the degree certificates of the students who graduated after clearing supplementary examinations could be issued only after the approval of the Board of Governors.

The provisional certificates of the MCA course, which was conducted in accordance with the new regulation, would be made available on the portal as soon as the Academic Council granted its approval.

The Syndicate committee also claimed that 80% of the valuation of answer scripts under way in nearly 40 centralised valuation camps was complete. The results were likely to be published this month.

Moreover, the annual academic audit, which evaluates the academic initiatives of the institutions, got under way last week. Teams comprising two teachers each had been entrusted with undertaking the audit in each college. The university would adopt remedial measures on the basis of the findings.