KTU declares results of second BTech batch

Pass percentage is 46.53 including those who cleared supplementary exams

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Saturday declared the results of its second BTech batch (2016-20) on Saturday, less than a month of completion of the final-year examinations on August 20.

Registering a pass percentage of 46.53, 16,017 students cleared the examinations among the 34,416 who had registered for the final examination. These included over 1,500 students of the 2015-19 batch who had appeared for supplementary examinations, official sources said. KTU’s first batch had a pass percentage of 36.41.

While 38,002 students were admitted in 23 engineering branches in 2016, as many as 5,357 students had dropped out midway. While 2,750 students (7.2%) discontinued the course, 2,607 students are continuing BTech in lower semesters. As many as 145 colleges, including 111 private and 22 government-controlled self-financing ones, are currently affiliated to KTU.

Top colleges

Among the five preferred engineering streams, the highest pass percentage of 52.64% was achieved in Computer Science and Engineering. Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam; College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; and Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam ranked highest with pass percentages of 80.85, 76.86 and 75.26. TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, had the highest number of students who appeared for the final-year examinations (781).

While boys registered a pass percentage of 36.2, the corresponding figure among girls is 62.18. A total of 275 SC/ST students out of 1,225 (22.44%) qualified for BTech degree. Lateral entry students registered a pass percentage of 40.11 (901 out of 2246 students). As many as 1286 students were found eligible for BTech (Honours) degree.

Highest scorers

The students who scored the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) were Akhil P. Mohan, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (9.94); Alexander Joseph V. Paul (Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam (9.85); and Aayisha S. Ahmed, TKM College of Engineering, Kollam (9.84).

The university informed that the provisional certificates of all students who have passed will be issued for free before September 25. While the soft copies of the semester grade cards (mark lists) are already available, the consolidated grade card will be issued for free within three weeks. The registration for degree certificates will commence soon on the university portal.