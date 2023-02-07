KTU declares NSS awards

February 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced its National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2022-23 on Tuesday.

An awards declaration meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas and presided over by Syndicate member G. Sanjeev on Tuesday decided to recommend the NSS unit of MES Engineering College, Kuttippuram, and programme officer Suneesh P.U. for this year’s State NSS award in view of their meritorious performances.

The programme officers and colleges chosen for this year’s awards are Sajeesh P., NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad; Rithin Raj, Government Engineering College, Wayanad; Darshana S. Babu, Baselios Mathews II College of Engineering, Sasthamcotta; Shyam Prasad G., Sreepathy Institute of Management & Technology; Ashwin Raj V., TKM Institute of Technology; Vipin Krishna, Thejus Engineering College; Brinkle C. Das, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; Arun Kumar. Ilahia College Engineering & Technology; Rashid Umar N.T., Government Engineering College, Kozhikode; and Muhammad Yasser C.A. of KMEA Engineering College. They will be presented ₹10,000 each will be given to these units to implement suitable social service projects.

Students from various colleges were also chosen for the Volunteer of the Year awards. These will receive ₹3,000 each and a citation, according to an official release.