ADVERTISEMENT

KTU declares NSS awards

February 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced its National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2022-23 on Tuesday.

An awards declaration meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas and presided over by Syndicate member G. Sanjeev on Tuesday decided to recommend the NSS unit of MES Engineering College, Kuttippuram, and programme officer Suneesh P.U. for this year’s State NSS award in view of their meritorious performances.

The programme officers and colleges chosen for this year’s awards are Sajeesh P., NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad; Rithin Raj, Government Engineering College, Wayanad; Darshana S. Babu, Baselios Mathews II College of Engineering, Sasthamcotta; Shyam Prasad G., Sreepathy Institute of Management & Technology; Ashwin Raj V., TKM Institute of Technology; Vipin Krishna, Thejus Engineering College; Brinkle C. Das, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; Arun Kumar. Ilahia College Engineering & Technology; Rashid Umar N.T., Government Engineering College, Kozhikode; and Muhammad Yasser C.A. of KMEA Engineering College. They will be presented ₹10,000 each will be given to these units to implement suitable social service projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students from various colleges were also chosen for the Volunteer of the Year awards. These will receive ₹3,000 each and a citation, according to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US