KTU declares BTech results; sixth batch records pass percentage of 53.03

The fifth BTech batch (2020-24) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recorded a pass percentage of 53.03.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has announced the results for its undergraduate programmes, including BTech, BArch, BDes, and BHMCT, just 19 days after the conclusion of examinations.

The results of the eighth-semester BTech exams, which concluded in the first week of June, were published on June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the results for supplementary exams from previous semesters were also published two months ahead of schedule. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath announced the results at a press conference here on June 26.

Batch overview

The university reported a total enrollment of 30,923 students across 36 different engineering disciplines during the 2020-21 academic year. Of these, 1,892 students had been admitted to three autonomous institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, 27,000 students from 128 engineering colleges were eligible for the final-year examinations, out of which 14,319 students passed. This pass percentage (53.03%) is lower than last year’s 55.6%.

The pass percentage for female students stood impressively at 67.66%, with 6,921 out of 10,229 students passing. Among male students, 7,398 out of 16,771 passed, yielding a pass rate of 44.11%. In the case of those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories, 262 out of 1,012 students (25.89%) cleared the examinations. A total of 1,181 out of 2,487 students (47.49%) graduated in the lateral entry category.

Cumulative grade point averages of nine and above were secured by 1,117 students. The pass percentages vary across institution types, with government-aided colleges (75.94%) leading with higher pass rates compared to government (71.91%), cost-sharing (59.76%) and private self-financing colleges (43.39%).

ADVERTISEMENT

BTech Honors and BTech Minor degrees will be awarded to 462 and 1126 students respectively this year. Of these, 135 students were eligible for both.

Top scorers

Beema Jihan, a civil engineering student from TKM College of Engineering, emerged as the top scorer with a CGPA of 9.95. Aparna S. (electronics and communications engineering) from Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, and Aswathy E. (electronics and communications engineering) from TKM College of Engineering followed closely with CGPAs of 9.88 and 9.87 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the highest pass percentage (88.34), followed by Government Engineering College, Thrissur (76.65) and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam (76.59).

The fourth batch of BArch students achieved a notable pass percentage of 71.28. College of Engineering, Thrissur, led with a pass percentage of 92.5 among BArch colleges. For the BHMCT program offered across two colleges, the pass percentage was 73.13%. A pass percentage of 65.79 was recorded for the second batch of the BDes course offered by the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram.

The university has streamlined the issuance of certificates digitally, providing provisional certificates and grade cards with e-signatures of the Controller of Examinations immediately upon result declaration. Students can access these documents through the university’s portal. Applications for degree certificates will commence from June 28, with digital certificates available via DigiLocker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.