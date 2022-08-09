KTU declares BArch results

Second batch registers 58.11% pass

Second batch registers 58.11% pass

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has declared the results of the second BArch batch that has registered a pass percentage of 58.11.

As many as 222 students are now eligible to become architects after having completed five years of study and work experience in 10 semesters. The batch commenced in August 2017.

While 399 of the 419 students who were admitted in this batch were qualified to appear for the final-semester examinations, a total of 382 students wrote the exams from eight colleges.

College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) led the colleges in terms of pass percentage (81.08), followed by MES Engineering College (71.8) and College of Architecture Trivandrum (60.38).

Jestin Isac James of the CET topped the examinations with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.81. Athulya Sindhu of TKM Engineering College (8.78) and Roshni P.R. of Government Engineering College, Thrissur, (8.63) also figured among the toppers.

According to KTU Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S., the students who successfully completed the course can download their provisional and grade cards digitally with the e-signature of the Controller of Examinations. Applications for the degree certificates can be submitted from Wednesday. These will be made available on DigiLocker.