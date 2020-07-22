KTU decides on online exams for B.Tech. final semester

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 July 2020 20:23 IST

Affiliated colleges to be entrusted with exam conduct

The A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to entrust its affiliated colleges with the conduct of online examinations for final-year B.Tech. students. The decision was taken by the Syndicate which met here on Wednesday.

The marks obtained by students in each subject at the college-level will be normalised, i.e. consolidated by the university in proportion to their cumulative grade point averages (CGPA) in the previous semesters. The decision to hold the examinations are in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive that requires universities to conduct final-year examinations in the online, offline or blended mode.

Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. said priority was given to ensure that students who had been placed through campus recruitments and those who secured admissions for higher studies were not adversely affected through the protracted examination process.

Students less inclined to take the college-level online examinations would be permitted to appear for another round of examinations in September in the pen-and-paper format. The university has set a tentative target of August end for issuing degree certificates for those taking the online examinations.

While the plan enables students to appear for examinations from the comfort of their homes, it also holds a considerable extent of flexibility especially in the case of students who suffered from low internet connectivity in their native places. The colleges are likely to be permitted alternative options to grade students who hail from remote areas. Some engineering colleges have students who reside as far as Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern States.

Intermediate semesters

The Syndicate also approved the Academic Council recommendation to cancel examinations of intermediate semesters. Instead, the marks (out of 100) will be assigned in proportion to the CGPAs in previous semesters. The marks thus obtained will be consolidated with the marks (out of 50) achieved through internal evaluation. The sum of the two marks will determine the grade in the current semester. In addition, five percent marks would be awarded as general moderation in each subject.

The students will be entitled to grade cards only if they have cleared all subjects in the previous semesters. If a student is unsatisfied with the marks awarded, he/she will be able to cancel them and will be permitted to appear for the next examination conducted for the same subject. The norms will be applicable for regular students of the second, fourth and sixth semester. Moreover, second-semester students will be provided an opportunity to improve their marks in any two subjects of the first semester.

Other programmes too

The Syndicate decisions are also applicable for M.Tech., MCA, MBA, M.Arch, M.Plan, B.Arch, B.Des and BHMCT programmes.