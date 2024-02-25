KTU convocation on March 5

February 25, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first convocation of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will be held on March 5.

Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan will preside over the convocation and will deliver the convocation address.

Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Syndicate members and other statutory officers will also be present on the occasion.

Students who have been conferred PhD by the university to date and BTech students who graduated last year with Honours degree will participate in the convocation, according to an official release.

