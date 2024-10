APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has postponed the convocation ceremony for the batch of 2024, originally scheduled on October 22, to November.

Students who have completed research degrees (Ph.D.) in 2024, as well as those who completed B.Tech Honors, B.Arch, BHMCT, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, MBA, MCA, and, MCA (Integrated) programs during the year, with the required grades, are eligible to participate in the ceremony.

